Elon Musk accidentally tweets his cell number

If you ever wanted to directly get in touch with and CEO Elon Musk, you just missed your chance. In a Twitter faux pas, Musk has accidentally revealed his private phone number on the micro-blogging site.

The billionaire intended to share the number with Oculus (VR) Co-founder late on Tuesday perhaps as a private direct message, asking him to give a call.

But Musk, who has 16.7 million followers, accidentally tweeted it for all.

Musk later deleted the tweet and redirected the number, which now plays a recorded message from the video game God of War, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

"By the Gods you've done it," the message begins. "Somehow you've found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect."

Musk, who hopes to colonise Mars, co-founded PayPal and sold it to eBay in 2002. He now heads the ambitious space company Space X and luxury electric cars brand Motors, besides an array of other ventures.

Musk earlier this year called for urgent regulation for drones or machines that pose "fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation".

The tech celebrity joined Twitter in 2009.