Elon Musk says Hyperloop will give pedestrians priority over cars

provided a clearer glimpse of what his proposed tunnel-based transportation system could look like, and it takes a populist bent.The billionaire technology entrepreneur said his tunnelling startup, Boring, will prioritise pedestrians and cyclists in its plan. The system “will still transport cars but only after all personalised mass transit needs are met,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “It’s a matter of courtesy and fairness.

If someone can’t afford a car, they should go first.” A concept video showed carriages, which the Boring calls sleds, that transport a car from point to point. A new video he tweeted showed vehicles resembling subway cars carrying groups of people. They would load and unload at street level before descending into underground tunnels.