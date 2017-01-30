TRENDING ON BS
Beyond Silicon Valley, Trump's Muslim ban receives lukewarm protest
Emirates changes flight crew after Trump travel ban

The carrier said that no staff member had yet been affected by the travel restrictions

AFP/PTI  |  Dubai 

Dubai carrier Emirates said it has adjusted its crew for flights to the United States following President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The new president faced mass protests and global outrage over the controversial bar on travellers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, as around 300 people were stopped or detained worldwide en route to the US.



"We have made the necessary adjustments to our crewing, to comply with the latest requirements," a statement from Emirates said.

The carrier added that no staff member had yet been affected by the travel restrictions and stressed that all flights to the US were operating as scheduled.

