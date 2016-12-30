Enter Air Plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw after hitting a bird

The Warsaw Chopin Airport said on Twitter that the landing occurred without any problem

Officials say that an Enter Air plane was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff in after hitting a bird.



The Chopin Airport said on Twitter that the landing occurred without any problem and that the passengers were safe.



The plane was scheduled to make a stop in Larnaca, Cyprus, before flying on to Mombasa, Kenya.



Enter Air director Grzegorz Polaniecki told the broadcaster TVN that the plane hit a bird and that the pilots returned to Warsaw's international airport so the plane could be inspected as a precaution.



The airport spokesman, Przemyslaw Przybylski, said there were 187 passengers on board and six crew members.



The plane circled for about an hour and a half to burn fuel before landing.

