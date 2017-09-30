Ericsson in advance talks with Indian telecom operators to sign 5G pact

Swedish gear maker on Friday said it is in advance talks with some leading operators in India over and expect to sign MoU with them within six months.



"We are in advance stages of discussion with some of the Indian operators and expect to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with them in six months," India Country Manager Nitin Bansal told reporters here.



He said India has witnessed a massive surge in data traffic over the past 12-18 months and the trend is expected to continue.The government has also formed a high-level forum to guide the country to start service by 2020, a that will deliver the speed of about 10,000 mbps in urban areas and 1,000 mbps in rural belts.Head of Strategy, Business Area Networks, Christian Hedelin said the early deployment of is expected to take place during Olympics in South Korea, fixed wireless network in North America."Large-scale field trials will happen in in next 12-18 months," Hedelin said.Minister has said that India will be among those few countries that will be in a position to launch services by 2020.As per the Mobility Report, June 2017, data usage levels are expected to increase from the current 4GB per per month to about 11 GB per per month in 2022."World over, we are seeing demand for reduction in cost per gigabit and deployment of massive Internet of things solution. Besides these, in India we are seeing demand for these as well as massive MIMO where spectrum efficiency can be enhanced by 4-6 times," Hedelin said.He said limiting factor for deployment is a development of device ecosystem and suitable device are expected to be available by the end of 2019."From that stage to get to large-scale, affordable device segment will take another year or so. But I think, we don't push the for sake. There is a still lot left that network can do. The industry should not stress," Hedelin said.has signed collaboration agreements with over 30 operators, 20 industry partners and 45 universities and institutes around the world, including