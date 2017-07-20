Eros Worldwide sells 3.61% stake in Eros International

Media's promoter group entity FZ LLC has sold 3.61 per cent stake in the company this month bringing down its total shareholding to 39.91 per cent.



In a regulatory filing, Eros said FZ LLC, which had 43.51 per cent stake earlier, sold 33.86 lakh shares in the open market between July 7-19.



acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across different formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. The company also owns the rapidly growing over-the-top (OTT) platform Eros Now.Shares of Media were trading 6.98 per cent higher at Rs 236.80 on BSE.

