EU accuses Facebook of providing misleading information about WhatsApp takeover

misled the European Union (EU) over its 2014 of WhatsApp, the EU said on Tuesday.

"The has sent a statement of objections to alleging the company provided incorrect or misleading information during the Commission's 2014 investigation under the EU merger regulation of Facebook's planned acquisition of WhatsApp," Xinhua news agency quoted the European Commission, the EU's executive body, as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, now has now until January 31, 2017 to respond to the statement of objections. If the Commission's preliminary concerns in this case are confirmed, the Commission could impose a fine of up to 1 per cent of Facebook's turnover.

The acquisition announced in February 2014 gained EU approval in October the same year.

When reviewing Facebook's planned acquisition of WhatsApp, the Commission looked, among other elements, at the possibility of matching its users' accounts with users' accounts.

In its notification of the transaction in August 2014 and in a reply to a request of information, indicated to the Commission that it would be unable to establish reliable automated matching between the two companies' user accounts.

However, in August 2016, announced, among other updates to its terms of service and privacy policy, the possibility of linking user phone numbers with user identities.

explained that this was done with a view to improving the service by, for example, allowing to offer better friend suggestions or displaying more relevant ads on users' accounts.

In Tuesday's statement of objections, the Commission took the preliminary view that, contrary to Facebook's statements and reply during the merger review, the technical possibility of automatically matching users' IDs with users' IDs already existed in 2014.

The Commission said the current investigation is limited to the assessment of breaches of procedural rules.

As the Commission's October 2014 decision to clear Facebook/ was based on a variety of factors going beyond the possibility of matching user accounts, the current investigation will not have an impact on that decision which remains effective, the Commission added.