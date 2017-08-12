EU calls egg talks as scandal spreads to Asia

The on Friday called an emergency meeting to stop "blaming and shaming" over the insecticide- tainted as it emerged for the first time that the crisis had spread to



Hong Kong, and 15 countries have all received eggs contaminated with the chemical fipronil, which can harm human health, the European Commission said.



With concern going global, the commission said it had now called a meeting of ministers and food safety chiefs from affected countries, setting a provisional date of September 26."Blaming and shaming will bring us nowhere and I want to stop this," Vytenis Andriukaitis, the European Commissioner for health and food safety, told AFP as he announced the meeting. Andriukaitis urged the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany — the countries at the epicentre of the crisis — to stop trading accusations about who is responsible for the scare.Dutch Health Minister Edith Schippers, speaking publicly about the matter for the first time, admitted late Thursday that errors had been made in the government's handling of the crisis.Fipronil is commonly used to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks from animals but is banned by the from use in the food industry. The insists there is no threat to human health, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that when eaten in large quantities it can harm people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands.Millions of eggs and egg-based products have been pulled from European supermarkets since August 1 and there are growing questions about who knew what, and when.European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said that "this is not, let's be clear, a crisis meeting" and it is being held next month to get "distance to the events".Brussels said the 15 countries affected were Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Sweden, Britain, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Denmark.But it also announced that had received some tainted eggs, with the southern Chinese city becoming the first place in known to be affected.reported finding eggs from The Netherlands contaminated with fipronil, the commission said, without giving further details.The is seeking to quickly end the egg feud and maintain unity after a string of crises including Brexit, a migration influx and debt in the eurozone.