EU calls North Korea's plan for denuclearisation 'a positive step'

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief said on Saturday that North Korea’s announcement to stop was a positive step and called for an “irreversible denuclearisation” of the Asian country.

The North Korean move “is a positive, long sought-after step on the path that has now to lead to the country’s complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation,” Federica Mogherini said in a statement. Mogherini said the two forthcoming summits were opportunities “to build confidence and bring about additional, concrete and positive outcomes.”

She offered EU support to the talks “in any way possible, including through sharing our own experience of negotiations for denuclearisation.” Mogherini said the EU position on remained unchanged, combining sanctions with open communication channels.