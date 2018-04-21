JUST IN
Will stop nuclear tests, scrap test site: North Korea ahead of Trump meet

Donald Trump hails 'big progress' as Kim Jong Un vows to halt nuclear tests
EU calls North Korea's plan for denuclearisation 'a positive step'

EU's foreign affairs chief Mogherini said the EU position on North Korea remained unchanged, combining sanctions with open communication channels

Reuters  |  Brussels 

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief said on Saturday that North Korea’s announcement to stop nuclear tests was a positive step and called for an “irreversible denuclearisation” of the Asian country.

The North Korean move “is a positive, long sought-after step on the path that has now to lead to the country’s complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation,” Federica Mogherini said in a statement. Mogherini said the two forthcoming summits were opportunities “to build confidence and bring about additional, concrete and positive outcomes.”

She offered EU support to the talks “in any way possible, including through sharing our own experience of negotiations for denuclearisation.” Mogherini said the EU position on North Korea remained unchanged, combining sanctions with open communication channels.
Sat, April 21 2018. 20:57 IST

