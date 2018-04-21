EU calls North Korea's plan for denuclearisation 'a positive step'

-
ALSO READNorth Korea's nuclear arsenal complete, Kim Jong-Un nixes missile tests North Korea suspends nuclear, missile tests ahead of summit with South, US Explain Kim Jong-un-Xi Jinping's secret meeting: Japan to China; 10 updates Shinzo Abe reaffirms vow to pressurise North Korea to end nuke programmes Rocket men: The team building North Korea's nuclear missile
-
The European Union’s foreign affairs chief said on Saturday that North Korea’s announcement to stop nuclear tests was a positive step and called for an “irreversible denuclearisation” of the Asian country.
The North Korean move “is a positive, long sought-after step on the path that has now to lead to the country’s complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation,” Federica Mogherini said in a statement. Mogherini said the two forthcoming summits were opportunities “to build confidence and bring about additional, concrete and positive outcomes.”
She offered EU support to the talks “in any way possible, including through sharing our own experience of negotiations for denuclearisation.” Mogherini said the EU position on North Korea remained unchanged, combining sanctions with open communication channels.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU