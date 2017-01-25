EU Commission backs border checks for five Schengen nations

Border check will continue in Austria, Germany, Denmark and Sweden and non-member Norway

The European Commission is recommending that 5 nations from the borderless Schengen travel zone be allowed to extend internal frontier controls for another three months because of the exceptional circumstances caused by migration into Europe.



The European Union's executive said Wednesday that nations Austria, Germany, and and non-member should be allowed to continue the since the arrival of migrants and asylum-seekers into those countries is still significant.



The Commission specially mentioned Greece, which still has some 60,000 and migrants.



Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the situation had much improved over the past months but added "we are not there yet, unfortunately" when unfettered border crossings should become the norm again.

AP/PTI