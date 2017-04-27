'EU Parliament says Le Pen fake jobs cost 5 million euros'

The cost of the scandal has risen to 4.9 million euros after new information was discovered

The European Parliament now believes the scandal involving French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's (FN) party has cost the institutions nearly five million euros ($5.5 million), a source in the French probe said on Thursday.



The cost of the scandal, which involves the of assistants and a bodyguard, has risen to 4,978,122 euros after "new information" was discovered, the source said.



The previous cost was estimated at 1.9 million euros.

