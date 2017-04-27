TRENDING ON BS
'EU Parliament says Le Pen fake jobs cost 5 million euros'

The cost of the scandal has risen to 4.9 million euros after new information was discovered

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

Marine Le Pen, Le Pen
Far-right leader and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, Marine Le Pen, addresses supporters after exit poll results of the first round of the presidential election were announced at her election day headquarters in Henin-Beaumont

The European Parliament now believes the fake jobs scandal involving French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's National Front (FN) party has cost the institutions nearly five million euros ($5.5 million), a source in the French probe said on Thursday.

The cost of the scandal, which involves the employment of assistants and a bodyguard, has risen to 4,978,122 euros after "new information" was discovered, the source said.



The previous cost was estimated at 1.9 million euros.

