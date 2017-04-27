'EU Parliament says Le Pen fake jobs cost 5 million euros'

-
The European Parliament now believes the fake jobs scandal involving French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's National Front (FN) party has cost the institutions nearly five million euros ($5.5 million), a source in the French probe said on Thursday.
The cost of the scandal, which involves the employment of assistants and a bodyguard, has risen to 4,978,122 euros after "new information" was discovered, the source said.
The previous cost was estimated at 1.9 million euros.
