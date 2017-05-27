EU provides $12.9 mn for South Sudan aid

The (EC) said it has provided $12.9 million to help save the lives of conflict-affected people in South

The money, which was channeled through the (WFP), is in addition to the $32 million contribution that was already confirmed for 2017, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The country needs to continue support which, combined with unimpeded access to the affected population, will help prevent the unfolding catastrophe from expanding further," WFP Representative and Country Director in South Joyce Luma said in a statement.

South is experiencing the worst levels of food insecurity since independence with up to 5.5 million people facing severe

In February, famine was declared in parts of former Unity State, in Leer and Mayendit counties, affecting about 100,000 people.

"This support is vital to our ongoing efforts to respond to the unprecedented levels of in South this year," Luma said.

The contribution from the EC's Humanitarian Aid department (ECHO) for WFP South will provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to about 890,000 people facing as a result of conflict and seasonal food insecurity, including an estimated 165,000 children under the age of five and pregnant and breastfeeding women.