The European Union's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier has pledged the 27-member bloc's full support for Ireland's negotiations.

"Today (Thursday), in front of these two houses, I want to reassure the Irish people: in this negotiation Ireland's interest will be the Union's interest," said Barnier, while delivering a speech to a joint sitting of the upper and lower houses of Irish parliament.

"We are in this negotiation together and a united will be here for you," he said.

Because of its historical, geographical and economic ties with the UK, is in a unique position, Xinhua news agency reported.

"With the depreciation of the sterling, is already having an impact on the value of Irish exports to the In particular, the agri-food sector," he said.

"If the conditions are right, a close partnership with the is in everybody's interest. And in Ireland's interest in particular," he added.

Barnier said the has been a member of the for 44 years and that it should remain a close partner with the bloc.

At a summit held in Brussels on April 29, the leaders of the 27 remaining countries adopted unanimously the guidelines.

According to the guidelines, the EU, throughout the negotiations, will maintain unity and act as one with the aim of reaching a result that is "fair and equitable for all member states and in the interest of its citizens".

The two year timeframe of negotiations ends on March 29, 2019.