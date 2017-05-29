TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Trump's unclear consensus leaves G7 leaders divided on climate change
Business Standard

Europe should not rely on allies during uncertainty, says Angela Merkel

German Chancellor commented post contentious meetings with Trump at NATO and G7 summit meeting

Reuters 

angela merkel, merkel
Merkel did not mention by name US President Donald Trump, who criticised major Nato allies and refused to endorse a global climate change accord

Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, pointing to bruising meetings of G7 wealthy nations and Nato last week.

Merkel did not mention by name US President Donald Trump, who criticised major Nato allies and refused to endorse a global climate change accord, but she told a packed beer tent in Munich that the days when Europe could completely count on others were "over to a certain extent". "I have experienced this in the last few days," she said. "And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands — of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbours wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia."

"But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans," Merkel said. Trump backed a pledge to fight protectionism at the end of the G7 summit on Saturday, but refused to endorse the climate pact, saying he needed more time to decide.
Reuters

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Europe should not rely on allies during uncertainty, says Angela Merkel

German Chancellor commented post contentious meetings with Trump at NATO and G7 summit meeting

German Chancellor commented post contentious meetings with Trump at NATO and G7 summit meeting
Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, pointing to bruising meetings of G7 wealthy nations and Nato last week.

Merkel did not mention by name US President Donald Trump, who criticised major Nato allies and refused to endorse a global climate change accord, but she told a packed beer tent in Munich that the days when Europe could completely count on others were "over to a certain extent". "I have experienced this in the last few days," she said. "And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands — of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbours wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia."

"But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans," Merkel said. Trump backed a pledge to fight protectionism at the end of the G7 summit on Saturday, but refused to endorse the climate pact, saying he needed more time to decide.
Reuters
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Europe should not rely on allies during uncertainty, says Angela Merkel

German Chancellor commented post contentious meetings with Trump at NATO and G7 summit meeting

Europe can no longer completely rely on its allies, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday, pointing to bruising meetings of G7 wealthy nations and Nato last week.

Merkel did not mention by name US President Donald Trump, who criticised major Nato allies and refused to endorse a global climate change accord, but she told a packed beer tent in Munich that the days when Europe could completely count on others were "over to a certain extent". "I have experienced this in the last few days," she said. "And that is why I can only say that we Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands — of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbours wherever that is possible also with other countries, even with Russia."

"But we have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans," Merkel said. Trump backed a pledge to fight protectionism at the end of the G7 summit on Saturday, but refused to endorse the climate pact, saying he needed more time to decide.
Reuters

image
Business Standard
177 22