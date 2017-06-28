European Union slaps $2.7-billion fine on Google

lost its biggest regulatory battle yet, getting a record €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) from enforcers who say the search-engine giant skewed results in its favour to thwart smaller shopping search services.

Alphabet’s has 90 days to “stop its illegal conduct” and give equal treatment to rival price-comparison services, according to a binding order from the European Commission on Tuesday. It’s up to to choose how it does this and it must tell the within 60 days of its plans. Failure to comply brings a risk of fines of up to 5 percent of its daily revenue.

“Google’s strategy for its comparison-shopping service wasn’t just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief. “It denied other the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services.”

Shares of Mountain View, California-based fell 1.5 percent in premarket trading in New York. They’ve risen 23 percent so far this year.

Vestager’s decision marks the end of a lengthy seven-year probe fueled by complaints from small shopping websites as well as bigger names, including News Corp., Axel Springer SE and Microsoft Corp. European politicians have called on the to sanction or even break it up while U.S. critics claim regulators are targeting successful American firms.

“I expect the Commission now to swiftly conclude the other two ongoing investigations against Google,” Markus Ferber, a member of the European Parliament from Germany.



“Unfortunately, the case also illustrates that competition cases tend to drag on for far too long before they are eventually resolved. In a fast-moving digital economy, this means often enough that market abuse actually pays off and the abuser succeeds in eliminating the competition.”

has been pushing its own comparison shopping service since 2008, systematically giving it prominent placement when people search for an item, the said. Rival comparison sites usually only appear on page four of search results, effectively denying them a massive audience as the first page attracts 95 percent of all clicks.



Margrethe Vestager, EU’s antitrust chief Tuesday’s fines could just be the first in a series of antitrust penalties for Google, which is fighting on at least two other fronts, including its Android mobile-phone software and the AdSense online advertising service.

The decision follows Russia’s $7.8 million antitrust and penalties from Italian, German and French privacy authorities. Europe has proved a tough jurisdiction for Google, which fell foul of the region’s top court, losing a high-profile right-to-be-forgotten case three years ago.

“Vestager is proving she means business,” said Thomas Vinje, a lawyer who represents FairSearch, a group of that complained to the “This decision will mean that consumers receive comparison-shopping results that offer genuinely the best purchasing options.”

While the penalty is a record, it will do little to faze a company whose parent has more than $90 billion in cash. Of graver concern is the way regulators called on to change the way it handles online shopping searches, one of its biggest sources of sales growth and strongest weapons against rivals Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

The says that doesn’t subject its own service to its algorithm, which ranks search results on quality and relevance to the user.

Tech Giant’S Antitrust Battles April 2015: Europe’s antitrust officials accused of favoring some of its own search services linked to online shopping over those of rivals. April 2016: The region’s antitrust authorities filed charges against Android, claiming unfairly required cellphone makers to preinstall its services and offered manufacturers improper financial incentives to favor Google’s products. July 2016: Europe’s competition watchdog said had abused its dominant position when offering some of its online advertising tools as part of search services on third-party websites. Google’s Response denies any wrongdoing in the cases. It says consumers can freely use alternative online search products, rivals are welcome to offer their own digital services that compete directly with those of and smartphone makers are not required to use its digital services as part of Android. Source: The New York Times The says that doesn’t subject its own service to its algorithm, which ranks search results on quality and relevance to the user. The EU’s allegations strike at the heart of a type of online advertising known as Product Listing Ads, or PLAs, that is growing at almost three times the rate of traditional text-based search ads, according to digital marketing firm Merkle Inc. The format lets a marketer place an ad for an item with large images and price information in the prime digital real estate at the top of search results. Vestager doesn’t fear big numbers. She has ordered Apple Inc. to repay some 13 billion euros in tax advantages and hit truck makers with a record cartel of nearly 3 billion euros. The tops a 1.06 billion euro penalty eight years ago for Intel Corp., which is still waiting for the final outcome of a court appeal.



Her move against risks attracting further criticism that she’s unfairly singled out U.S. While she’s said American firms are “under no specific fire because of their nationality,” transatlantic tensions are already on the rise after President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord, adding to concerns over global trade. Even so, any backlash against the decision from American industry is likely to be reduced. U.S. played a big part in lobbying the to take action after U.S. regulators ended their investigation into search. “As a result of Google’s illegal practices, traffic to Google’s comparison-shopping service increased significantly, whilst rivals have suffered very substantial losses of traffic on a lasting basis,” the said, citing figures of a 45 percent increase in traffic for Google’s service.

Bloomberg