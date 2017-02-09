Europeans support Donald Trump-style travel ban: Survey

A majority of people from leading European nations would support a Trump-style ban on further migration from mainly Muslim countries, a poll data said.

An average of 55 per cent of those surveyed for London-based think tank, Chatham House, agreed that immigration from Muslim-majority countries should be halted, NBC news reported on Wednesday.

Majorities in all but two of the 10 countries polled supported a ban, ranging from 71 per cent in Poland to 53 per cent in Germany, 47 per cent in and 41 per cent in In no country did the percentage that disagreed surpass 32 per cent, the report said.

The poll, carried out before President Trump took office, also found that the issue crossed the political spectrum — three-quarters of respondents in support of a ban self-classified as right-wing and more than a third said they were left-leaning.

Support for a ban was also higher among older Europeans than younger ones as less than half of all college graduates supported further migration curbs.