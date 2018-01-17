Ex-CIA man arrested for holding classified info, betraying spies in China

A former CIA has been arrested on charges of unlawful retention of national defence information following an intensive investigation after a number of US informants were identified by Jerry Chun Shing Lee, aka Zhen Cheng Li, 53, was arrested on Monday night after arriving at Airport in New York, the said. A naturalised US citizen, Lee is currently residing in He worked for the CIA between 1994 and 2007. Lee, who made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of New York, is charged with unlawful retention of national defence information and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, if convicted. According to court documents, in August 2012, Lee and his family left to return to the to live in northern While travelling back to the United States, Lee and his family had hotel stays in and During his hotel stays, FBI agents conducted court- authorised searches of Lee's room and luggage, and found that Lee was in unauthorised possession of materials relating to the national defence, the said. "Specifically, agents found two small books containing handwritten notes that contained classified information, including but not limited to, true names and phone numbers of assets and covert CIA employees, operational notes from asset meetings, operational meeting locations and locations of covert facilities," the said. Times said Lee helped dismantle spying operations and identify informants. "The collapse of the network was one of the American government's worst intelligence failures in recent years," the daily said. Lee's arrest capped an intense FBI inquiry that began around 2012, two years after the CIA began losing its informants in China, the daily said. According to court papers, Lee's datebook contained handwritten information pertaining to, operational notes from asset meetings, operational meeting locations, operational phone numbers, true names of assets, and covert facilities. The address book contained true names and phone numbers of assets and covert CIA employees, as well as the addresses of CIA facilities. "The CIA classification authority determined that the books contained classified information, up to and including secret information and, in at least one instance," the federal complaint said. Times reported that more than a dozen CIA informants were killed or imprisoned by the Chinese which was a major set back for its operations in