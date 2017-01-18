Ex-US President George H W Bush hospitalised in Houston

Former United States President has been admitted to a hospital in Texas, after falling ill.

The Chronicle quoted his chief of staff Jean Becker, as saying that the 92-year-old former 41st President of the United States is doing fine and is responding to the treatment offered by the medical staff at the Methodist Hospital.

Bush, who lives in Houston, is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days. He was president from 1989 to 1993.

He has had his share of health issues in recent years. In July 2015, he was taken to a hospital in Portland, Maine, after he fractured a bone in his neck in a fall at the family's summer home in Kennebunkport. He was "up and talking and out of bed" within a day after the fall.

The fall happened about six months after he was taken by ambulance to Methodist for what his spokesman called "shortness of breath." He was released from the hospital about a week later.

In late 2012, Bush was admitted to the hospital for a bronchitis-related cough. He was later released but returned the day after because of a persistent cough.

Bush was later admitted to intensive care and spent nearly two months at the hospital until his release in mid-January 2013.