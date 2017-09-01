Expedia taps CFO Mark Okerstrom to replace Dara Khosrowshahi as CEO

Inc on Wednesday named as its new president and chief executive, replacing who left the U.S. travel-booking company to take the top job at car-ride provider Technologies Inc.

Khosrowshahi, who led the parent of com for 12 years, will remain a board member.

Okerstrom, who had been chief financial officer and executive vice president of operations for the last six years, was also named to the board, said the company, whose other websites include Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Travelocity.com and Orbitz.com.

"There was no other candidate that the board considered," Chairman Barry Diller said in a statement.

was Khosrowshahi's "principal partner" in running Expedia, the company said. During Khosrowshahi's tenure, became the largest online travel agency by bookings and its stock price grew more than six-fold.

On a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, described and as "complementary" businesses and hinted at a possible future partnership between the industry leaders.

"Given our close relationship, who knows? There are probably ways that we can work much more closely together than we ever have before," said.

"We now have a much closer tie to than we've ever had before. And, yeah, sure, keep your eye out. Maybe there will be something that comes out."

edged up 0.2 percent in extended trading after closing 0.4 percent lower at $143.44.