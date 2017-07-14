Expedite establishment of SEZs, China tells Pakistan

has notified the government to expedite the formation of the experts group which would decide setting up of the number and types of (SEZs) along the Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the first phase.

During the last meeting of the Pak- Joint Cooperation Committee (PCJCC) held in Beijing, setting up of nine SEZs had been prioritised. It had been decided that the two countries would set up expert groups to deliberate how to build the priority zones.

Participating in the concluding session of Pakistan- industrial dialogue on Thursday, head of the Chinese Industrial Experts Group, Li Yuan, asked to expedite forming the experts' group, and emphasised on devising long-term cooperation mechanism to select priority sector and synergise policies for SEZs, reports the Dawn.

Yuan informed the Pakistani side that has already built four followed by developing 14 coastal cities, and subsequently, 14 industrial zones were developed. The proposed prioritised SEZs by are to be reviewed by expert groups of the two countries for development in the initial phase, he said, adding that these SEZs may follow either Chinese or Pakistani standards to attract investment.

