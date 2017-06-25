Facebook briefed UK govt on counter-terrorism effort

May has lobbied fellow G7 nations, European allies to strengthen regulation of technology companies

Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg briefed UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd on the social network’s counter-terrorism efforts, the company said in an emailed statement describing the meeting as “constructive”.



In the wake of a string of terrorist attacks in the UK, the government has faulted and other social media companies for not doing enough to prevent terrorists from using their platforms for online recruitment and propaganda. UK Prime Minister has lobbied fellow Group of Seven nations and European allies to strengthen regulation of companies, mandating they remove terrorist-related content quickly or prevent it from being posted in the first place.



In response, has announced a series of new initiatives, including greater use of artificial intelligence to find and block terrorist content. It is also hiring 3,000 more people to review posts that users flag for promoting extremism, adding to the 4,000 contractors it already has reviewing content worldwide.



Sandberg briefed Rudd on these efforts as well as the company’s increasing involvement with counternarrative, which involves training and funding private groups to produce anti-extremist content. This content — which can range from viral videos and photo memes to direct outreach to select individuals on social media — is designed to undermine terrorist propaganda or dissuade people from joining extremist groups. Sandberg on Friday unveiled Facebook’s flagship European counternarrative program, the Online Civil Courage Initiative, in the UK The program had previously been introduced in Germany and France.



Rudd said in a statement that her meeting with Sandberg had been useful.



During the meeting, the UK government asked to turn over encrypted WhatsApp messages from known terrorist suspects, according to a report in UK newspaper The Daily Mail. refused to do so, according to The Mail.



didn’t respond to questions about The Daily Mail report. The UK Home Office said it had no further comment on the content of Rudd’s discussions with Sandberg.

