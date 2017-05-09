Facebook must delete hate postings worldwide, rules Austrian court

Said Austrian law can be applied to lawsuits against the social media website

An Austrian has ruled that must delete hate speech postings worldwide and that Austrian can be applied to lawsuits against the website.



Maria Windhager, a lawyer for an Austrian politician, said today's ruling is a rebuff to the giant's claims that any actions against it can be heard only in California or Ireland, where Facebook's world and European headquarters are located.



Windhager represents Greens politician Eva Glawischnig, who went to over comments about her posted through a fake profile.



The Austria Press Agency says today's decision arose from Facebook's appeal of a lower ruling ordering it to delete the postings.



did not immediately comment on the decision.

