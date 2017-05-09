TRENDING ON BS
Facebook must delete hate postings worldwide, rules Austrian court

Said Austrian law can be applied to lawsuits against the social media website

AP | PTI  |  Vienna 

An Austrian court has ruled that Facebook must delete hate speech postings worldwide and that Austrian law can be applied to lawsuits against the social media website.

Maria Windhager, a lawyer for an Austrian politician, said today's ruling is a rebuff to the social media giant's claims that any court actions against it can be heard only in California or Ireland, where Facebook's world and European headquarters are located.



Windhager represents Greens politician Eva Glawischnig, who went to court over comments about her posted through a fake profile.

The Austria Press Agency says today's decision arose from Facebook's appeal of a lower court ruling ordering it to delete the postings.

Facebook did not immediately comment on the decision.

