Facebook or Instagram? Where US adults are active on social media

According to a recent Pew Research study, 40 and 26 per cent of aged 30 to 49 are using and Snapchat, respectively, these days, making them much less of a parents-free zone than many teenagers might like. Both platforms are no match for in terms of their reach across all age groups however, as the following chart illustrates.

Based on telephone interviews of 1,072 aged 30 to 64 conducted in Jan 2018. Source: Pew Research Center