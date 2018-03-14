Facebook or Instagram? Where US adults are active on social media

-
ALSO READRebooting Facebook: New ad woos young audience weighing up other platforms Facebook cuts back on news to give you more time with advertisers Twitter working to mimic Snapchat video sharing tool to attract users Tencent sees video games, more ads in Snapchat's future Americans face risk of dying alone
-
According to a recent Pew Research study, 40 and 26 per cent of Americans aged 30 to 49 are using Instagram and Snapchat, respectively, these days, making them much less of a parents-free zone than many teenagers might like. Both platforms are no match for Facebook in terms of their reach across all age groups however, as the following chart illustrates.
Based on telephone interviews of 1,072 Americans aged 30 to 64 conducted in Jan 2018. Source: Pew Research Center
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU