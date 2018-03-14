JUST IN
Facebook or Instagram? Where US adults are active on social media

Americans aged 30 to 49 are using Instagram and Snapchat, respectively

Pew Research Centre 

social media
.

According to a recent Pew Research study, 40 and 26 per cent of Americans aged 30 to 49 are using Instagram and Snapchat, respectively, these days, making them much less of a parents-free zone than many teenagers might like. Both platforms are no match for Facebook in terms of their reach across all age groups however, as the following chart illustrates.

Based on telephone interviews of 1,072 Americans aged 30 to 64 conducted in Jan 2018. social media Source: Pew Research Center

First Published: Wed, March 14 2018.

