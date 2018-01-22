Facebook says it can't guarantee social media is good for democracy

Inc warned on Monday that it could offer no assurance that was on balance good for democracy, but the company said it was trying what it could to stop alleged meddling in elections by Russia or anyone else. The sharing of false or misleading headlines on has become a global issue, after accusations that Russia tried to influence votes in the United States, Britain and France.

Moscow denies the allegations. Facebook, the with more than 2 billion users, addressed social media’s role in in blog posts from a professor, Cass Sunstein, and from an employee working on the subject. “I wish I could guarantee that the positives are destined to outweigh the negatives, but I can‘t,” Samidh Chakrabarti, a product manager, wrote in his post. Facebook, he added, has a “moral duty to understand how these technologies are being used and what can be done to make communities like as representative, civil and trustworthy as possible.” Contrite executives were already fanning out across this week to address the company’s slow response to abuses on its platform, such as hate speech and foreign influence campaigns. US lawmakers have held hearings on the role of in elections, and this month widened an investigation into the run-up to Britain’s 2016 referendum on EU membership. Chakrabarti expressed Facebook’s regrets about the 2016 US elections, when according to the company Russian agents created 80,000 posts that reached around 126 million people over two years. The company should have done better, he wrote, and he said was making up for lost time by disabling suspect accounts, making election ads visible beyond the targeted audience and requiring those running election ads to confirm their identities.