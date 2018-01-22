Facebook set to open centers in Europe to train people in digital skills

said on Monday it will open three new centres in to train people in and committed to training one million people over the next two years, part of the social media giant’s drive to show its contribution to the bloc. The US company— which has faced regulatory pressure in over issues ranging from privacy to antitrust — said it would open three “community skills hubs” in Spain, Poland and as well as investing ^10 million ($12.2 million) in through its research facility. “People are worried that the digital revolution is leaving people behind and we want to make sure that we’re investing in to get people the skills they need to fully participate in the digital economy,” Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, told Reuters. The community hubs will offer training in digital skills, and to groups with limited access to technology, including old people, the young and refugees. also committed to having trained one million people and business owners by 2020. “Absolutely we want to make sure that people see that we are investing locally, we’re investing in technology, we’re investing in humans,” Sandberg said. Facebook’s move comes as EU states discuss proposals to raise the tax bill of tech multinationals after pressure from large states that accuse firms like Amazon, Google, Apple and of slashing their tax bills by re-routing their EU profits to low-tax countries such as and Ireland.

Smaller EU countries, like or Malta, argue that a solo EU move on corporate tax reform would damage its economy and favour competitors. EU states could have lost ^5.4 billion in tax revenues from Google and between 2013 and 2015, according to a report by an EU lawmaker last year. executives are fanning out across this week to address the social media giant’s slow response to abuses on its platform, seeking to avoid further legislation along the lines of a new hate speech law in Germany it says goes too far.