Facebook to give Russia-linked ads to US Congress

The materials would be delivered on Monday, Facebook said on Sunday

David Ingram | Reuters  |  New York 

Last month, in response to calls from US lawmakers, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged to hand over the ads to congressional investigators who are looking into alleged Russian involvement in the US presidential election, but he had left the timing unclear.
 
Facebook, the world’s largest social network, has become a primary platform for internet political ads because it has a wide reach and gives advertisers powerful targeting capabilities. For that reason, it may possess valuable clues for US investigators.
 
Facebook has already provided information about Russia-linked ads to US special counsel Robert Mueller.
First Published: Tue, October 03 2017. 03:28 IST

