Facebook, Twitter too far from stopping foreign meddling in future polls

companies have a long way to go before they’re capable of stopping any foreign meddling in future US Changes rolled out so far by Facebook, and other technology companies wouldn’t prevent the tactics revealed by US Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian operatives — let alone any new hacks dreamed up by bad actors. An indictment issued by Mueller said at least 13 Russians engaged in a sophisticated campaign to sway public opinion around the 2016 The narrative laid out by Mueller describes a more advanced Russian-backed misinformation effort than previously known. Until now, and had been criticised for missing Russian purchases of US election ads through their systems. hadn’t featured publicly in the investigations until Friday. The identity theft detailed in the indictment is tougher than the problems these companies have so far tried to solve. is boosting its security-focused workforce and adding transparency for who purchases ads. is creating a “transparency centre” on political campaign ad spending, too. Alphabet’s is hiring thousands of people to vet videos. None of these steps would prevent foreign agents from using stolen identities and to buy divisive ads and create misleading posts. is a pioneer in online identity and fraud detection. And yet, it’s digital payments service was the funding vehicle for the Russian operatives’ deceptive campaigns — making their transactions appear in social media companies’ systems like any other purchases in US dollars. The Russians’ approach raises the question of whether other parties have bought — or will buy — ads using stolen identities. It also undermines the main value of social media business models: That people are who they say they are. and sell ads through automated systems where brands can opt to reach certain audiences, and later find out how many people they reached. Friday’s indictment shows how this system can be easily gamed, and highlights the risk that even more accounts may not be fake, eroding trust in those metrics. The indictment also described how the Russian operatives used and marketing tactics that were as advanced as any legitimate social media campaign — making it difficult for companies to detect anomalies. The operatives worked in shifts to ensure they made posts in accordance with US time zones and circulated lists of US holidays so the accounts posing as citizens could post appropriate content, according to the indictment.

They also regularly evaluated their content to make sure it appeared authentic, and received feedback on how much text, graphics or video to use to appear naturally American. The indictment has already renewed calls to regulate social media. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said Mueller’s investigation shows was using to wage an “information war” against the US and should pass new laws to on social media immediately.

“We do not have time to wait. If continues to refuse to act, we are aiding Russia’s efforts to divide and influence our nation — inaction is unacceptable,” Klobuchar said in an emailed statement. She is a co-sponsor of the Honest Ads Act, which would regulate

Next month, the will also consider a proposal to require online political ads to carry the same disclaimers from sponsors as do radio, television and print ads.

“We know we have more to do to prevent against future attacks,” Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president of global policy, said in a statement on Friday. is working closely with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and other companies on better ways to protect the US and the company’s users, he added. The FBI has created task force on election interference, and is actively working with the agency, Kaplan also said.

Ahead of midterm in the US later this year, said it’s verifying major party candidates for all statewide and federal elective offices, and major national party accounts, as a “hedge against impersonation”. The company is also improving its to track down networks of malicious bots targeting election-related matters, while monitoring trends and spikes in conversations about the 2018 to spot potential manipulation.

“Tech companies cannot defeat this novel, shared threat alone,” said in a statement. “The best approach is to share information and ideas to increase our collective knowledge, with the full weight of government and law enforcement leading the charge against threats to our democracy.”

Bloomberg