Factbox: Britain's proposals for post-Brexit customs agreement with EU

sought to push forward talks with the European Union on Tuesday, setting out proposals for a temporary post-Brexit agreement with the bloc and two options for how its longer-term trading relationship could work.

Below is a summary of the proposals:

Transition period

While the is clear will leave the EU's union in March 2019, it has proposed a continued close association for a time-limited period to minimise disruption and allow a smooth and orderly transition to the new arrangements.

This period would involve:

- a new union with no processes or duties between and the EU, and a shared external tariff

- being able to pursue new agreements with non- countries during the interim period, although such deals would not be brought into effect until after the transition

The put forward two options for its future relationship with the EU:

1) "A highly streamlined arrangement"



This would see the UK and with each other effectively as third parties but look to make procedures as frictionless as possible, including using technology to make it easier for businesses to comply with procedures.

acknowledged this system would involve an increased administrative burden compared to being inside the EU's union. It also said it had looked at agreements between other countries but was not seeking to replicate another country's model.

said such a system would:

- ensure businesses declare goods for import or export and provide the revenue and department with documentation including declarations, safety and security information

- enable the to verify a declaration has been made and ensure any duties have been paid

- require new systems to be put in place on both the UK and sides, as well as making improvements to its domestic regime

- reduce the risk of delays at ports by using technology such as pre-arrival notification of consignments, linked to declarations and vehicle registration numbers, so vehicles do not need to stop at the border

- replicate existing cooperation with the on data sharing and cooperation to reduce security risks and improve targeting of inspections

- reduce the time and cost of complying with procedures through measures such as self-assessment, allowing traders to calculate their own duties and speeding up authorisation through greater automation

- involve looking to agree simplified systems for moving goods across borders including:

a) a continued waiver from the requirement to submit entry and exit declarations for goods moving between UK and EU

b) membership of the Common Transit Convention, meaning goods could travel from the UK through the to the rest of the world, and vice versa, without paying duties

2) "A new partnership with EU"

This would see align its approach to with the in a way that removed the need for a UK- border. One such option would be for to mirror the EU's requirements for from the rest of the world where the final destination is the

The acknowledged this was an untested approach which would take time to implement.

said that under such a system:

- it would need to apply the same tariffs as the and the same treatment on rules of origin for goods arriving in the UK before heading on to the EU

- mirroring the EU's approach at its external border would ensure all goods entering the bloc via the UK have paid the correct duties

- the need to introduce procedures between and the would be removed, so goods moving between the two would be treated as they are now for purposes

- could apply its own tariffs and policy to UK and from other countries

- would require a "robust enforcement mechanism" to ensure goods that do not comply with policy stay in Britain

New legislation

As rules governing mostly come under law, the said would introduce new domestic legislation via a bill later this year.

This legislation would seek to ensure British law remains as consistent as possible with law, but will also give the powers to operate standalone customs, and in the event and the fail to reach a deal.

No deal scenario

said that while it hoped to reach a negotiated agreement with the EU, it was also looking at ways to mitigate the impact of not reaching a deal. It said that it expected a "no deal" scenario would mean:

- would treat with the as it currently treats with non- countries and apply duties and import on imports

- would require traders to be registered, with those exporting to the needing to submit export declarations and some goods may need export licences

- The would apply the same rules and to from that it applies to non- countries.