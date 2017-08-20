Fake news needs the competition, says Trump to Bannon in a send off message

US President wished his former chief strategist well upon his return to the far-right News website, tweeting " needs the competition", the media reported.

will be a "tough and smart new voice @BreitbartNews ... maybe even better than ever before", CNN quoted Trump's tweets on Saturday.

On Friday, departed the White House after a turbulent seven-month tenure. Upon stepping down from his position, vowed to "go to war" with President Trump's opponents in the media and on the Capitol Hill.

Just hours after his ouster, News announced that was back as executive chairman of the ultra-conservative website. The former adviser left in 2016 to join Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump's tweet on was the second he posted on Saturday about his former chief strategist.

Earlier in the day, the President tweeted: "I want to thank for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked - it was great! Thanks S."

Sources told CNN that Bannon's ouster had been in the works for two weeks, and a source said that while he was given the option to resign, the former chief strategist was ultimately forced out.

Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow welcomed back in a statement, saying that the website had "gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the agenda".

However, the mood inside was mixed.

One person familiar with the matter told CNN that there was a contingent of staffers who desperately wanted to return.

But others had hoped would not return, another source said, citing the brash and bombastic manner in which he worked with employees.

is the latest high-profile figure to be removed from the White House team after the ouster of Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Press Secretary and National Security Adviser