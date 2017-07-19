Fake story of secret dinner with Vladimir Putin is sick, says Donald Trump

Following reports emerging of having a second, undisclosed meeting with his Russian counterpart at the G20 Summit, the US President asserted that it was no secret meeting and that the press was informed.

Taking to Twitter, the President continued his attack on 'fake news' saying that story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick" and that the press knew that all G 20 leaders and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of

"The is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in is made to look sinister!" Trump added.

Trump's livid reaction comes after it was revealed that besides their 'overtime' bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit, the US President and his Russian counterpart spoke for a second time on the same day.

"There was a couples-only social dinner at the G20. Toward the end, the President spoke to Putin at the dinner. No staff or Cabinet was at the dinner at all, for any of the countries," National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton told CNN of the previously undisclosed meeting.



Anton further informed that Trump and Putin did not go to a separate room for their conversation, but remained in the main room where the dinner was being hosted.

Reporters travelling with the White House were not informed about the second meeting, and there also was no formal readout of the chat.

The development was first reported by Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group think tank.

Trump and Putin sat at opposite ends of a long table at the G20 dinner. Putin was seated next to first lady Melania Trump during the dinner, with a translator between them.

