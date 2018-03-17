JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Singapore, Paris are world's costliest cities, none from India in top-10
Business Standard

FBI deputy director McCabe fired for 'misleading' Justice Department

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe less than two days shy of his retirement

Agencies  |  Washington 

Andrew McCabe
Andrew McCabe. Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, often a target of President Donald Trump's anger, has been fired less than two days shy of his retirement. He was accused of misleading the Justice Department, media report said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe late on Friday ending the career of an official who had risen to serve as second-in-command at the bureau, CNN reported.

"I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

McCabe had been regularly taunted by Trump and besieged by accusations that he had misled internal investigators at the Justice Department.

McCabe was expected to retire on March 18, on his 50th birthday, when he would have become eligible to receive early retirement benefits.

But Friday's termination could place a portion of his anticipated pension, earned after more than two decades of service, in significant jeopardy, the CNN report added.
First Published: Sat, March 17 2018. 10:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements