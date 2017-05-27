TRENDING ON BS
FBI probe: Hillary Clinton likens Donald Trump to Richard Nixon

FBI probe: Hillary Clinton likens Donald Trump to Richard Nixon

Clinton's commencement speech came more than six months after her defeat to Trump

ANI  |  Wellesley (US) 

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
In a fiery commencement speech at her alma mater of Wellesley College on Friday, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton drew a comparison between US President Donald Trump and former President Richard Nixon.

"We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice, after firing the person running the investigation into him at the Department of Justice," Clinton said, discussing the sentiment on campus the year that she graduated.

Clinton was referencing the ongoing FBI investigation into alleged ties between members of Trump's campaign and Russians that attempted to hack the US presidential election, reports the CNN.

Clinton went on to take other thinly veiled digs at Trump, saying that "when people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society."

Clinton's commencement speech came more than six months after her defeat to Trump.

