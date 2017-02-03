TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China eyes foreign markets for its drone-mounted air-to-ground missile
Business Standard

Federal judge to hear bid to extend order against Donald Trump travel ban

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents

AP | PTI  |  Boston 

Donald Trump

A federal judge in Boston is set to hear arguments on a request to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

A seven-day restraining order was granted Sunday in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two state university professors who were detained at Boston's airport as they returned home from an academic conference.

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents.

An amended lawsuit filed this week added new plaintiffs, including the international aid group Oxfam America and several non-citizens who are legally in the US but fear if they leave they'll be unable to return. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also has joined the lawsuit.

A hearing is scheduled Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Federal judge to hear bid to extend order against Donald Trump travel ban

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents
A federal judge in Boston is set to hear arguments on a request to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

A seven-day restraining order was granted Sunday in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two state university professors who were detained at Boston's airport as they returned home from an academic conference.

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents.

An amended lawsuit filed this week added new plaintiffs, including the international aid group Oxfam America and several non-citizens who are legally in the US but fear if they leave they'll be unable to return. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also has joined the lawsuit.

A hearing is scheduled Friday.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Federal judge to hear bid to extend order against Donald Trump travel ban

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents

A federal judge in Boston is set to hear arguments on a request to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

A seven-day restraining order was granted Sunday in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two state university professors who were detained at Boston's airport as they returned home from an academic conference.

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents.

An amended lawsuit filed this week added new plaintiffs, including the international aid group Oxfam America and several non-citizens who are legally in the US but fear if they leave they'll be unable to return. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also has joined the lawsuit.

A hearing is scheduled Friday.

image
Business Standard
177 22