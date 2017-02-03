Federal judge to hear bid to extend order against Donald Trump travel ban

A federal judge in is set to hear arguments on a request to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

A seven-day restraining order was granted Sunday in a lawsuit filed by the on behalf of two state university professors who were detained at Boston's airport as they returned home from an academic conference.

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent US residents.

An amended lawsuit filed this week added new plaintiffs, including the aid group Oxfam America and several non-citizens who are legally in the US but fear if they leave they'll be unable to return. Massachusetts Attorney General also has joined the lawsuit.

A hearing is scheduled Friday.