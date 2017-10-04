Ferrari to make changes after engine failures

Ferrari will make changes to improve the quality of components after both of the Formula One team’s cars suffered engine failures in Malaysia at the weekend, chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Monday.

Title contender lined up in last place after problems in qualifying while team mate Kimi Raikkonen was set to be on the front row of the grid but was ruled out before the start.

The problems came after both Ferrari drivers had collided and retired at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix two weeks earlier. ”

The fact that yesterday both the Ferraris could have beaten everybody is undisputed,“ Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rovereto, northern Italy. ”It was also the case in Singapore.