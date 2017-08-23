JUST IN
US Navy to relieve 7th fleet commander of duty
Ferrari unveils new entry-level model Portofino

With a maximum power output of 600 cv, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km per hour in 3.5 seconds

Reuters  |  Milan 

Ferrari Portofino. Image: @Ferrari
Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled the Ferrari Portofino, its new entry level model that will replace the California.

The Portofino, named after a picturesque village on the Italian coastline, will be powered by an eight cylinder GT engine and can reach maximum speeds of over 320 km per hour.

With a maximum power output of 600 cv, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km per hour in 3.5 seconds, Ferrari added.

The convertible model will make its world debut at the Frankfurt auto show in September.

