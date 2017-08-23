Ferrari unveils new entry-level model Portofino

Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled the Ferrari Portofino, its new entry level model that will replace the California.

The Portofino, named after a picturesque village on the Italian coastline, will be powered by an eight cylinder and can reach maximum speeds of over 320 km per hour.

With a maximum output of 600 cv, it can sprint from 0 to 100 km per hour in 3.5 seconds, Ferrari added.

The convertible model will make its world debut at the auto show in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)