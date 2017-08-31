Fight terror first: US gives $225 mn in conditional military aid to Pak

The administration has notified that it has given USD 225 million worth of conditional military assistance to that the country can access only if it takes more action against terror groups.



The announcement comes over a week after President Donald hit out at for providing safe havens to terror groups that kill Americans in He also warned that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.



The administration notified on Wednesday that it was putting USD 255 million in military assistance to into the equivalent of an escrow account that can only access if it does more to crack down on internal terror networks launching attacks on neighbouring Afghanistan, The New York Times reported.An escrow account is an account of conditional deposition where the funds are kept blocked until the pre-agreed conditions are met.The move comes, at a time when the relationship between the two countries have strained.has cancelled at least three high profile meetings with senior American officials, including a visit of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif to the US to meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.National Assembly passed a resolution alleging that the recent statements of the US President and his senior officials on were hostile and threatening.The US, however, insists that it wants to take action against terrorist groups.According to the report, State Department officials have said Trump's promised changes will bring "explicit" conditions on military aid."Once more aggressively pursues the Taliban and Haqqani network, the aid will be released - a determination to be made by Secretary of State Tillerson," officials were quoted by the report as saying.The USD 255 million in military assistance was the largest portion of USD 1.1 billion in aid authorised by in 2016 that also included money for counter narcotics operations and health initiatives, the daily reported.The US has provided more than USD 33 billion in aid since 2002."If the State Department had failed to notify in the next few weeks of its intention to spend the money, it would have been returned to the United States Treasury," it said.Early in the day, the State Department said it wants to take decisive action against terrorist groups and safe havens."We value our cooperation with and want to see it continue," a State Department spokesperson told PTI."The President has been clear that we are looking to the Pakistani government to take decisive action against militant groups based in that are a threat to the region. It is vital to US interests that prevent terrorist sanctuaries," the spokesperson said.After Trump's policy announcement last week, there has been sharp reaction from Pakistan, which has accused the US of making unjustified allegations against it.