New U.S.-China rivalry risks lethal confrontation
Business Standard

Final EU exit deal will be put to a vote in parliament: Theresa May

She also stressed that UK would seek to stay a key European partner

Reuters  |  London 

Theresa May
File photo of Theresa May (Photo: Reuters)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.

May said there would have to compromises in the negotiations but it was important to provide "as much certainty as possible" and there would be proper scrutiny.

"When it comes to parliament, there is one other way I would like to provide certainty," she said in a speech in London.

"I can confirm today that the government will put the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote in both houses of parliament before it comes into force."

