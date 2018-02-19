Financial crisis hit millennials' income gains across advanced economies

The income boom enjoyed by people born between 1966 and 1980 has turned to “bust” for the generation that followed them, according to a report published Monday. In an analysis of eight high-income countries, the think tank found that millennials in their early 30s have household incomes 4 percent lower on average than members of so-called Generation X at the same age. Britain and Spain stand out. In the UK, Generation X were 54 percent better off than baby boomers born between 1946 and 1965. By contrast, millennials, born between 1980 and 2000, had incomes just 6 percent higher than those of Generation X at the same age. The UK is also notable for the fall in rates of home ownership.

For millennials in their late 20s, the figure is 33 percent compared with 60 percent for baby boomers at the same age. Smaller declines are found in Australia and the US. “It’s no secret that the financial crisis hit the vast majority of advanced economies hard, holding back millennial income progress in countries around the world,” said Daniel Tomlinson, a policy analyst at the “But only Spain echoes the UK experience— a ‘boom and bust’ cycle where significant generation-on-generation gains for older generations have come to a stop for younger people.”