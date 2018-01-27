Financial pressure: Debt-laden HNA Group slides in bond market this week

Debt-laden slid in the bond market this week on deepening signs that the Chinese conglomerate is struggling with its ability to honour obligations. The company is already grappling with soaring borrowing costs that are pushing up its debt refinancing bills just as bond maturities are set to jump later this year. Among the declines, an slid to a record low of 94 yuan, a security of HNA’s fell to its lowest ever at 91 yuan, and a note from dropped to a four-year low of 100 yuan. HNA is facing mounting financial pressure after the group spent tens of billions dollars on a debt-fuelled acquisition spree.

HNA’s debts surged last year as financing costs more than doubled, according to the group’s latest half-year financial report. Since then, investor concerns about the conglomerate’s finances have increased, driving its borrowing costs higher.