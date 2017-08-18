TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Trump condemns Spain attack, tweets 'radical Islamic terrorism' must end
Business Standard

Finland rattled as man goes on stabbing spree; several injured

Police arrest perpetrator after shooting him in the leg

IANS  |  Helsinki 

Finland attack, Turku
(Photo courtesy: Twitter)

Police in Finland shot a man who reportedly stabbed several people in the southwestern city of Turku on Friday.

The incident took place in the Puutori-Market Square area and the man was taken into custody after being shot in the leg, BBC reported.

The police warned people to stay away from the city centre. There was no immediate information on the number of casualties.

Videos and images of the attack victims surfaced on the social media platform Twitter with users terming it an 'Islamic jihad attack'.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%