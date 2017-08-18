Finland rattled as man goes on stabbing spree; several injured

-
Police in Finland shot a man who reportedly stabbed several people in the southwestern city of Turku on Friday.
The incident took place in the Puutori-Market Square area and the man was taken into custody after being shot in the leg, BBC reported.
The police warned people to stay away from the city centre. There was no immediate information on the number of casualties.
Videos and images of the attack victims surfaced on the social media platform Twitter with users terming it an 'Islamic jihad attack'.
First footage of a 'stabbing attack with multiple injuries' in Turku, Finland pic.twitter.com/5sMDf9Olo2— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) August 18, 2017
