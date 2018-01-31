JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Fujitsu in talks to sell majority stake in mobile phone unit to Polaris
Business Standard

Finland's Wartsila to take a look at Rolls-Royce's marine business

The two companies said in 2014 that Rolls-Royce had made an approach to take over Wartsila, but those talks ended without a deal

Reuters  |  Helsinki 

Wärtsilä sets up support centres for remote monitoring of facilities

Finland’s Wartsila said Wednesday it will take a look at Rolls-Royce’s loss-making marine business which the British company is reviewing for possible sale. “If we see any interesting player in the market, who would fit well to our strategy... we would definitely look at it,” Wartsila Chief Executive Jaakko Eskola told a news conference. “We need to look at what is available there and what is going to be their final plan.” The two companies said in 2014 that Rolls-Royce had made an approach to take over Wartsila, but those talks ended without a deal.

First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 21:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements