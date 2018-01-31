Finland's Wartsila to take a look at Rolls-Royce's marine business

-
Finland’s Wartsila said Wednesday it will take a look at Rolls-Royce’s loss-making marine business which the British company is reviewing for possible sale. “If we see any interesting player in the market, who would fit well to our strategy... we would definitely look at it,” Wartsila Chief Executive Jaakko Eskola told a news conference. “We need to look at what is available there and what is going to be their final plan.” The two companies said in 2014 that Rolls-Royce had made an approach to take over Wartsila, but those talks ended without a deal.
