Finsbury Park mosque: Must stand united against hatred, tweets Ivanka Trump

Sending love and prayers to the victims in Finsbury Park, London, Ivanka Trump said via Twitter

Sending love and prayers to the victims in Finsbury Park, London, Ivanka Trump said via Twitter

Ivanka Trump on Monday expressed solidarity with worshippers attacked while leaving a mosque, while her father -- usually quick to condemn extremist attacks -- was silent for the time being.



"Sending love and prayers to the victims in #FinsburyPark We must stand united against hatred and extremism in all it's ugly forms," Ivanka, a top presidential advisor, tweeted.



has taken to Twitter during previous terror attacks to make the case for tighter restrictions on travel from predominantly Muslim countries.



He has also yet to offer public comments on the deaths of seven US sailors, who were killed during a collision between their US navy destroyer and a Philippine-flagged cargo ship.



In the attack, a van ploughed into a crowd of Muslims near a mosque early today, leaving one person dead and injuring 10 in the second terror attack this month in the British capital.



Prime Minister condemned the "sickening" incident, saying Britain's determination to fight "terrorism, extremism and hatred... Must be the same, whoever is responsible".

AFP/PTI