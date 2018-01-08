JUST IN
Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York, two injured

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries

AP | PTI  |  New York 

Smoke rises from Trump Tower in New York. Photo: AP/PTI
New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 AM today at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.


Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job.

First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 22:53 IST

