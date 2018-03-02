Fire kills 30 in Azerbaijan drug rehab centre

At least 30 people were killed in a fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in the capital of Azerbaijan, the authorities said in a joint statement on Friday.

The statement was released by the Public Prosecution Office, Health Ministry, and Ministry of Emergencies, reported.

The authorities said 34 people were rescued with three hospitalised.

The blaze was extinguished by firefighters, who reached the scene immediately, the statement said.

Earlier local reports said at least 30 people died in the fire.

Under the instruction of Ilham Aliyev, a joint investigation group involving the Public Prosecution Office, and was established.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the building's