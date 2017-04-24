TRENDING ON BS
First large-scale malaria vaccine trials for Africa

3,60,000 children to be vaccinated between 2018 and 2020

AFP | PTI  |  Nairobi 

A new malaria vaccine will be tested on a large scale in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today, with 3,60,000 children to be vaccinated between 2018 and 2020.

The injectable vaccine RTS, S could provide limited protection against a disease that killed 4,29,000 people worldwide in 2015, with 92 per cent of victims being in Africa and two-thirds of them children under five.

