Five London towers evacuated over fire safety concerns

Nearly 4,000 residents were forced to leave five tower blocks in north London

Twenty seven high-rise apartment blocks have failed fire cladding safety tests that were launched in the wake of the Grenfell Tower blaze which killed 79 people, the British government said on Saturday.



The Department for Communities and Local Government said 27 developments from London in the south east to in the north and on the south-west coast had failed fire tests on the cladding used in the buildings.



Late on Friday nearly 4,000 residents were forced to leave five tower blocks in after firefighters said it was unsafe for them to stay.



A spokesman for the Communities department said local government staff would work with the fire services to determine what action needed to be taken next.



Amid chaotic scenes, residents clutching children, pets and small amounts of clothing and food emerged from five tower blocks to sleep on air beds in a local sports centre after hearing on the news that their buildings were being evacuated.



Fire checks have been carried out on some 600 high-rise buildings across England after a fire ravaged a social tower block in west London last week, killing at least 79 people.



“I know it’s difficult but Grenfell changes everything,” Georgia Gould, Leader of Camden Council, said in a statement late on Friday. “I don’t believe we can take any risks with our residents’ safety.”



Police investigating the cause of the deadly 24-storey Grenfell Tower blaze have said the fire started in a fridge but spread rapidly due to the use of external cladding on the building, trapping residents in their beds as they slept.



The cladding has since failed all safety checks.



The fire has become a flashpoint for public anger at Prime Minister Theresa May’s record in government and cuts to local authority budgets. Grenfell Tower is situated in Kensington, one of the richest boroughs in Europe.



Battling to save her position after losing her majority in a June 8 election, May has promised to do everything she can to protect those residents who survived the fire and to improve the quality and safety of public housing in Britain.



The said it had found a number of fire safety issues at the Chalcots Estate in Camden, north London, and advised that residents should leave the building until they were resolved.



Residents complained of first hearing about the from the media and getting very short notice to leave from city officials going door to door. Not all residents agreed to go. The council’s leader, Gould, said it would take up to four weeks to repair the blocks that were evacuated and said that some 4,000 residents were affected.





Kate Holton & Jamillah Knowles