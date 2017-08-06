Flight operations resume at Islamabad airport after 38-hour disruption

at Islamabad's were restored on Sunday after a 38-hour-long disruption caused by a fault in submarine cable systems, which has since been repaired.

services have been restored across the country after a 38-hour-long disruption caused by a fault in the India-Middle East-Western (I-ME-WE) submarine cable that caused consumers and businesses across to experience major disruptions, with many customers complaining of slow browsing speeds, a Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) representative said.

The disruption in the India-Middle East-Western submarine cable prevented officials confirming flight schedules and ticket bookings, as a result of which at least eight domestic and were cancelled earlier today, Dawn news quoted officials as saying.

Many domestic and international flights were cancelled. Flights to Medina, Jeddah and other destinations have also been cancelled.

Telecommunications Limited (PTCL) stated the company has successfully arranged for additional bandwidth through our cable systems & partners.

The loss of these three submarine cables leaves relying on SEA-ME-WE 3, SEA-ME-WE 5 and the AAE-1 submarine cables, out of which SEA-ME-WE 3 operates in a limited capacity.