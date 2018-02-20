Flying taxi service to be commercialised in 10 years: Uber Technologies

-
Uber Technologies Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said Tuesday he can see commercialisation of the Uber Air flying taxi service happening within five to 10 years. The US ride-hailing app maker has said it expects flying vehicles to eventually become an affordable method of mass transportation.
Khosrowshahi was speaking at an investor forum in Tokyo on his first visit to Asia as Uber CEO.SoftBank Group and China’s Didi Chuxing also plan to launch a venture in Japan this year. SoftBank is the largest shareholder in Uber. SoftBank also has large investments in several other ride-hailing companies, including Grab, leading some to call the Japanese conglomerate the “real king of ride-hailing.”
