Flying taxi service to be commercialised in 10 years: Uber Technologies

SoftBank Group and China's Didi Chuxing also plan to launch a venture in Japan this year

Uber will adopt a policy of one share, one vote and has also set a deadline for the closely held company to go public in the next two years photo: reuters
 Photo: Reuters

Uber Technologies Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said Tuesday he can see commercialisation of the Uber Air flying taxi service happening within five to 10 years. The US ride-hailing app maker has said it expects flying vehicles to eventually become an affordable method of mass transportation.

Khosrowshahi was speaking at an investor forum in Tokyo on his first visit to Asia as Uber CEO. SoftBank Group and China’s Didi Chuxing also plan to launch a venture in Japan this year. SoftBank is the largest shareholder in Uber. SoftBank also has large investments in several other ride-hailing companies, including Grab, leading some to call the Japanese conglomerate the “real king of ride-hailing.”

First Published: Tue, February 20 2018. 20:45 IST

