Airport says it has held on to its No 1 ranking as the world's busiest airport for travel, after seeing some 88.2 million passengers in 2017. The airport offered the statistics in a statement released on Monday. It comes after airport saw 83.6 million passengers in 2016. Dubai Airports says he expects the airport to see 90.3 million passengers in 2018. Airport first surpassed London Heathrow as the world's busiest airport for traffic in 2014.

It has maintained the title ever since, with some 90 airlines flying into skyscraper-studded Dubai, a gateway for East-West travel. The airport is home to the long-haul carrier Emirates. Airport in remains the world's busiest airport overall.