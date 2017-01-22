TRENDING ON BS
Former CIA chief John Brennan says Trump should 'be ashamed'

Brennan is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self- aggrandisement

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

John Brennan
Former CIA Director John Brennan Photo: Twitter

Former CIA Director John Brennan says President Donald Trump "should be ashamed of himself" for his behaviour at CIA headquarters.

That's according to a statement released by Brennan's former aide Nick Shapiro.



The statement says Brennan "is deeply saddened and angered at Donald Trump's despicable display of self- aggrandisement in front of CIA's Memorial Wall of Agency heroes. Brennan says that Trump should be ashamed of himself."

Speaking to CIA officers while standing in front of the memorial for fallen CIA agents, Trump appeared more focused on settling scores with the media. He berated journalists over the coverage of his inauguration and wrongly claimed that the crowd was much bigger than the media reported.

